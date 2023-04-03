From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), first quarter conference is right now holding in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The conference which is holding at the Army Headquarters Command officers mess 1, has all the Principal Staff Officers(PSOs), General Officers Commanding(GOCs), operations commanders, commandant of Nigerian Army training institutions among other top officers.

Program lined up for the four day conference include review of summary decision taken at the COAS annual conference 2022, update on Nigeria Army operations activities and review of operation safe conduct 2023, brief on Joint Task Force(JTF), North East operations hadin Kai, COAS Sum up, brief on JTF, North West operations, brief of 82, Divisions AOR and South East operations UDOKA, Research and Development exhibition among other pressing issues.

The COAS, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, is expected to hand over 14, new Toyota Hilux vehicles to Army Warrant Officers( AWOs), during the conference.