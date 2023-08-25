From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Professor Mahmood Aliyu has described the palliative the Federal Government is rolling out to cushion subsidy removal as an insult of the highest order to Nigerians’ sensibility.

Aliyu, a don turned politician expressed this on Friday in Ilorin while addressing journalists on the state of the Nation.

He criticized the reasons for the providing for palliative, saying the successive governments in the country had been telling the masses to fasten their seat belts without accruing benefits.

“Palliative is not the answer to Nigerians’ problem. Nigerians are being insulted by palliative measures. I don’t cherish palliative.

“Let the masses have access to good life. Government at all levels should create enabling environment for job creation to make citizens self reliant. Having a job to do is the best form of palliative that government can give to its citizens and masses in particular.

“The Nigerian masses have been going through hell, from one set of hardship to another, while the ruling class continually urging the masses to be patient or should tighten their belts while the members of the ruling class continue to live fat on our common wealth.

“They continue to loot the treasury at the slightest opportunity available. They steal the nation’s resources massively beyond what they ordinarily need or can finish in their lifetime.

“Almost every member of this ruling class in government has one corruption case or the other on their head with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission yet they freely move from one office to another occupying position that gives them the first opportunity to continue looting unabated,” he said.

The academic, however, canvassed for the rededication of the citizens toward achieving an egalitarian society.

“The challenges before all true Nigerian patriots, therefore, are to dedicate ourselves to the goal of promoting indivisible unity, the unfettered progress and democratic rebirth of the Nigerian federation.

“This requires personal and collective sacrifices as well as the development of organisational structures that are essential for the delivery of these ideals.

“We need new crop of leaders who are patriotic, have the fear of God, selfless, and have the interest of the masses deep right in their hearts to champion the socialist rebirth of the country as being canvassed for by the PRP,” said the legal adviser.

The PRP chieftain also opposed Nigeria’s involvement in the planned military intervention in the Niger Republic’s political impasse.

“We’ve not been able to take care of our own security issues adequately. What wisdom do we have to wage war against our neighbour?

“Honestly from my mind, I’m completely against it. It’s morally, economically, and spiritually wrong.

“If this question was asked on the first day, what I would say is that that is not supposed to be our priority as a country. But if it’s ECOWAS, it’s ok. The matter has even taken political and ethnic dimensions.

“Last week, bandits raided one village in Niger state and kidnapped some of the villagers. Four of my kinsmen were among the victims. And that threats is all over that place every now and then. Villages have been sacked.

“The villagers sent away. In some villages, the villagers are asked to pay money to the bandits before bandits could allow them to work on their farms,” Aliyu said.