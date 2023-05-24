Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has directed all political appointees in the state to hand over on or before May 26, 2023 ahead of the expiration of the second tenure of his administration on May 29.

Governor Ugwuanyi’s directive was conveyed through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, when the SSG met with Heads of Boards, Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions in his office in Abuja Building, Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday.

Prof. Ortuanya listed the affected political appointees to include all Commissioners of Ministries, Special Advisers (SPAs) to the Governor, Chief Executive Officers of Government-owned Companies, Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) to the Governor and Special Assistants (SAs) to the Governor.

Others were Technical Assistants to the Governor, Technical Assistants to Commissioners, Technical Assistants to Special Advisers, Technical Assistants to Enugu State House of Assembly Members, Board Chairmen and Board Members of Government-owned Companies, Executive Secretaries of Parastatals or Government-owned Companies, and State Project Coordinators of World Bank-Assisted Projects.

The SSG said “the above mentioned political appointees are to hand over their affairs to the Permanent Secretary or Director of Administration or Director of Personnel Management, as the case may be.”

The state government also directed all civil servants holding political positions to return to their parent ministries.

Prof. Ortuanya explained that the decision was in line with established procedure, as the second tenure of Governor Ugwuanyi expires on May 29, 2023.

“Enugu State Government expresses gratitude and sincere appreciation for the contributions you have rendered towards the development of the state. The state wishes you well in your future endeavours,” he added.