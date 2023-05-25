By Merit Ibe

It was double honors for Halogen Group, Nigeria’s leading security risk advisory and integrated security solutions company at the recently concluded Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAS ) .

The OSPAS is a prestigious global award scheme in which the UK based organizers give highly coveted recognition to the top performers in the security sector across the UK, Europe, America and Africa.

At this year’s awards, which took place during the SECUREX Security exhibition & Conference in Lagos, Halogen emerged the Outstanding Security Equipment Installer/Integrator Company of the Year 2023 while Halogen Risk Advisory and Consultancy Services also won the Outstanding Risk Management Solution 2023.

Celebrating the two top awards, Chief Executive Officer of Halogen Group, Mr. Wale Olaoye, described the twin awards as a reflection of the organisation’s unending culture of innovation and excellence.

Olaoye noted that it is particularly instructive that while Halogen has been recognised for several years as OSPAS perennial winner in the manned guarding category, the company emerged number one this year in the two highly competitive and critical new frontiers of security technologies and security risk advisory and consulting.

“We are excited to be voted by this distinguished jury as the Outstanding Security Installer/Integrator Company of the Year 2023. This award is a reward for our dedication to the innovative deployment of technology to meet market demand in today’s digitally connected and technology driven world.”

On the global recognition given to the Halogen Security Risk Advisory and Consulting Services, the Halogen boss affirmed his company’s strategic focus on leading new thinking that challenges and disrupts old models of providing security services, thereby helping to enable sustainable security to its diverse clients in an increasingly connected, open & volatile world.

Olaoye restated the company’s commitment to deepening its leadership of the West African private security sector by championing future compliant knowledge and in-depth mastery of emerging security risks and threats.

He explained that this distinctive strength defines Halogen’s superior capacity to help individuals, enterprises and governments with data driven analytics & Security Risk Advisory in the areas of security strategy & policy development.

Halogen which unveiled its digital transformation a few years ago has maintained its strong leadership of contract security and manned guarding with over 20,000 guards nationwide, serving top economy players across critical sectors. By its twin win at this year’s OSPAS as Outstanding Security Technology Leader & Outstanding Security Risk Advisory & Consulting Service, the group has further asserted its leadership of the post digital era.

Halogen provides leading edge security solutions across cyber security, security technologies & trackers, policy consulting, outsourcing, identity management, background checks, secured mobility & digitally enabled event management & security. The company is a yearly top performer at the prestigious OSPAS Awards.