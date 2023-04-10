By Bolaji Okunola

Management of Hallmark University, Ijebu-Itele in Ogun State has matriculated no fewer than 125 students for the 2022/2023 academic session.

The 7th matriculation ceremony of the institution which had the management, traditional rulers, guests, lecturers and students in attendance, took place last Thursday, at the school auditorium.

Vice Chancellor of University, Segun Odunola, disclosed the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has granted the accounting department full accreditation.

“The implication of this is that our accounting students will be exempted in the foundation examination of the professional institute and can also benefit from many programmes of the institute for development, fellowship and scholarships.

“Let me assure you that all departments offering various programmes at Hallmark University are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).”

He said the university has zero tolerance for unethical behaviours such as, cultism, sexual immorality, drug abuse, examination malpractices, fighting, stealing and bullying.