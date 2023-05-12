From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa Eggon, the bustling Headquarters of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government, was immersed in joy and excitement as prominent figures from the political, judicial, and traditional spheres converged to celebrate the marriage of Hassana, daughter of Alh. Halilu Envulanza, former Registrar of the National Judicial Council (NJC), to Muhammed, the son of Maj. Gen Abdulmalik Halidu-Giwa.

The auspicious wedding ceremony, known as the fatiha, took place at the residence of the bride’s father. Conducting the proceedings, Sheikh Jibrin Yusuf Danladi, the esteemed Chief Imam of Nasarawa Eggon, pronounced the couple as husband and wife, having fulfilled all the essential marital conditions, including the payment of a dowry of #100,000.

Distinguished guests graced the occasion, offering their blessings and well-wishes to the newlyweds. In attendance were the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, accompanied by his Deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe. Also present were the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, and Sen. Umar Tanko Almakura. Their presence underscored the significance of this joyous union.

Adding to the grandeur of the event, the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alh. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, led other lawmakers to honor the couple.

Furthermore, the respected Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad (Rtd), graced the ceremony alongside a gathering of esteemed traditional rulers. The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, was also among the esteemed attendees, lending his support to the celebration.

Sun gathered that the wedding venue resonated with the vibrant melodies of praise singers who added a touch of cultural flair and vibrancy to the festivities, enriching the atmosphere with their enchanting performances.