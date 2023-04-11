From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Chairman, Pilgrim Welfare Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhua, yesterday, said that intending pilgrims in the state have till April 21 to complete their payment for Holy pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

He said this in Benin while speaking on the board’s preparedness.

“The Hajj fare for Edo pilgrim is N2,958,000.00 and the deadline for the payment for the Hajj fare is April 21”

According to him, those who have made part payment for the fare should pay the balance on or before April 21 to be able to take part in the Hajj operation.

“The National Haj Commission of Nigeria has fixed the inaugural flight for pilgrims for May 21”

“In Edo state, intending pilgrims payment response have been very encouraging following the announcement of the complete fare by NAHCON, and the state government has been very supportive in all its ramification”.

Oyarekhua said at the moment, about 350 intending pilgrims had made either full or part-payment for this year Hajj in the state, adding that the state targets was 400.

“Our target is 400, We have applied for additional 150 slots and during our emergency meeting, we have officially presented the request to NAHCON chairman and has promised to oblige us the request”

He charged intending pilgrims who have already made part payment to complete the money within the stipulated time to enable them to embark on the journey to the Holy land.

“Also those who have not forwarded their form, medical report and international passport to the board should do that so that, the board would forward them to Saudi Arabia’s porter before it is shutdown by April 30,

He added that it would be dangerous for any intending pilgrims who have made substantial deposit and have these documents but refuse to present it to the board for their documentations.