From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) chairman, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, has joined the long list of Nigerians commending the appointment of John Owan Enoh as the Minister of Sports Development.

Gusau, equally expressed confidence that the sector is poised for a “Renewed Transformation,” with the appointment of the Cross River born politician to oversee the sports sector.

In his thank you message to President Bola Tinubu recently, Gusau, Renowned Athletics Administrator said; “After a careful study of Senator Enoh’s blueprint agenda for sports development vis-a- vis your “Renewed Hope Agenda’ I am well assured that my trepidation for the sector has disappeared.

“Mr. President, the sports sector has suffered from paucity of funds and total neglect by governments at all levels, leading to inhibiting growth currently being witnessed in the sector.

“The lack of legal frame work for sports development is another factor inhibiting growth of the sector; this can be tackled through a collaboration between the executive and the legislature in setting up a proper legal framework for sports.

“Once again, accept my congratulations for appointing a distinguished man who wears different caps to reposition sports, and I pray Almighty Allah to guide and direct him right.” Engr.Gusau’s letter reads.