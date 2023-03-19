From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs yesterday stormed the Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs’) camp in Edo State in a commando-like manner and disrupted the state House of Assembly’s election.

It was gathered that the hoodlums stormed the camp located at Uhogua community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state at about 30 minutes after the election started, shooting sporadically and chasing voters away from the polling unit.

It was learnt that the hoodlums destroyed some election materials, and made away with the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

The voters were said to have scampered for safety to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

A witness, who spoke to newsmen, said the camp was turned to a war zone.

He said as the people gathered to vote, the gunmen stormed the camp in their vehicles and started shooting, forcing the people to into the bush for safety.

“The hoodlums went for the ballot boxes, papers, BVAS and carried everything away. Many people lost their Permanent Voters Cards in the process.”