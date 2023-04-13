From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Wednesday invaded Ubeta community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State and killed three persons.

The killing came barely 72 hours after two shop owners, Chimezie Nagbo and one other was kidnapped in the community on Monday, April,10, 2023.

The paramount ruler of Ubeta community, Million Jonathan, confirmed the incidents to journalists on telephone.

Jonathan disclosed that not all the three persons killed were cultists.

He explained that the two shop owners who were kidnapped were neighbours.

He said that since their abduction, the kidnappers were yet to make contact with the community or family members of their victims.

Jonathan claimed that the incident has been happening for months now with intervention of the Government. He disclosed that many natives had deserted the community.

The paramount ruler of Ubeta community stated that some of the youths perpetrating the act sworn an oath before now, but they were surprised that some of them (youths) went back to their old ways.

He maintained that the community is willing to train any of the warring youths in skills acquisition, if the person shuns criminality.

The paramount ruler has called on the Rivers State Government to come to their aide.

He, however, said, he has not personally reported the latest incidents to the Police, but had sent someone to do so at Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Police Command is yet to make an official statement in respect of the incident.