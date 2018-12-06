Similarly, three staff of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, Ondo State have been kidnapped by gunmen.

The peace of the Osun State College of Technology (OSCOTECH), Esa-Oke was Tuesday deflowered when gunmen invade the school and killed a registry staff, Mr. Olaniyi Temitope, and abducted five others.

This is coming on the heels of confirmation by the police that 16 of their officers were killed in Zamfara State.

In the Osun attack, it was gathered, the hoodlums invaded the school shooting sporadically. After killing Temitope, they took away Mr Olaleye Olalekan of the Business Administration Department, Adeyeoluwa Bankole, the HOD, Civil Engineering Department, Dr Jesuola Ajibola, the Director Ventures, Adenreti Chukwu, the Secretary to the Civil Engineering Department and Rachael Onyinocha Akinboboye of OSCOTECH Microfinance Bank.

The late Temitope, Daily Sun gathered, died on the spot as the hoodlums pumped several bullets into him.

A staff, who prefers anonymity, said a policeman who attempted to rescue the victims was also shot by the hoodlums before they took the captives away.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Adewale Oyekanmi, said: “There was an attack on Esa-Oke Road on Tuesday evening by suspected kidnappers after the close of work. They took away some staff of the Osun State College of Technology who are still being held in the bush.”

It was, however, gathered that the kidnappers, believed to be herdsmen, have started demanding ransom.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Fimihan Adeoye, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that his men are on the trail of the hoodlums to ensure their arrest.

He said the area had been cordoned off, with a view to ensuring that the bandits don’t find any escape route until they were nabbed.

Adeoye, however, said one of his men shot during the attack had been taken to an hospital for treatment.

Similarly, three staff of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, Ondo State have been kidnapped by gunmen. The victims, a medical doctor, a nurse and a record officer, were kidnapped yesterday on their way from Akure, the state capital, to Owo.

A colleague of the FMC victims, in a phone interview with a television station, said the abductors are demanding N50 million ransom.

The source, which pleaded anonymity, said the hospital had been thrown into confusion as a result of the incident.