Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Two persons, on Sunday, were shot dead along Onuebum -Otuogori road in Ogbia council area of Bayelsa State.

The deceased identified as Mr. Lagos Gift and his driver Christopher Etima were suspected to have been killed by kidnappers.

According to investigations the two were said to be on their way to pay ransom for a kidnapped relative when they killed.

The suspected kidnappers believed to be monitoring the movement of the deceased from when they took off in Yenagoa were said to have shot them dead at close range.

Security sources said they were killed on the suspicions that they had leaked information to security agents of plans to pay ransom.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident said the Police had begun a manhunt for the suspected kidnappers.

Butswat who assured residents of Bayelsa state that the Police command is on top of security situation in the state said a crack team of detectives have been deployed to the scene of the incident.

He said, “On 16/12/2018, at about 0100 hrs one Lagos Godgift (m) and his driver Christopher Etima (m) went to pay ransom to kidnappers at Onuebum, but they were murdered by the suspected kidnappers at Onuebum. The scene was visited and the two corpses deposited at FMC Morgue Yenagoa.The Black Toyota Sequoia Jeep with Registration Number LAGOS EKY 382 CZ was removed to Kolo Divisional Headquarters. The command has launch a manhunt for the kidnappers.”