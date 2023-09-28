From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Gunmen have razed the country home of the House of Representatives member representing Orlu/Oru south/Oru East of Imo State, Hon. Canice Moore Chukwugozie Nwachukwu.

It was learnt that the gunmen, who had stormed the home the federal legislator in Isioma kindred, Abara village, Amanator community in Orlu Local Government Area, started shooting sporadically before gaining entrance into the compound.

A family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We finished having dinner and were sitting at the balcony of one of the buildings in the compound, on Tuesday, September 26, at 11.35pm, when the gunmen gained entry through the fence, rounded us up at gun points, and walked us into the houses one after the other.

“Having looted properties and valuables, they laid us on the floor and made videos of us, threatening more severe attacks; they poured the petrol, which they brought in with two 20 litres kegs on the buildings and set the houses ablaze with explosives, bombs and dynamites.

“On setting the houses ablaze, everyone, including domestic staff, had to escape from the compound before the hoodlums left with their loots through the front gate, allowing buildings to burn down completely in the compound,” a source revealed.

Confirming the news, special assistant to the lawmaker on media and publicity, Mr Peter Dibia, said the attack was uncalled for.

He said an official statement would be issued soon.