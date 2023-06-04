From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen have attacked Mgbom N’Achara Autonomous Community in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

They set two vehicles belonging to the President General of the community, Rev. Johnson Odii ablaze at his Okposi Achara residence after allegedly missing the youth leader, said to be their target.

The incident happened as another Sienna bus was burnt by hoodlums in neighbouring Uburu community, the same night.

Daily Sun gathered that incident which happened at about 10 pm on Thursday, left a local transport manager in the area with bullet injury.

Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi State Command, Onome Onovewakpoyeya confirmed the incident, saying that they were already investigating the matter.

“Yes, the command is aware of the attack and an investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“A Sienna car and two other vehicles were burnt. A passer-by was shot in the shoulder and is receiving treatment at the hospital,” she said.

Community sources disclosed that there was noticeable presence of operatives from different security agencies in and around Court Area, the urban centre of Okposi, on Sunday.

They said that many people have deserted the community out of fear.

“We’re afraid the way gunmen invaded the community and rained bullets on the residence of Rev Johnson Odii, a retired district superintendent of Assemblies of God Church and President General of Mgbom N’ Achara Development Union. They burnt two of his cars,” one of them said.

The latest raid on the community is coming barely two months after the councillor of Achara Ward, Ogbonnaya Ugwu (Spaco) was brutally murdered and burnt in his car at Court Area Okposi on March 11.

Before then, one Ogbonna Educa, a popular bread seller was shot dead on February 23, 2023 at the same Court Area.

A community vigilante operative, Joseph Nwanja (Ogonogo Mgbom) was also slain by gunmen on October 30, 2022.

On January 11, 2023, a community leader and legal practitioner, Ogbonnaya Sunday was lucky that he was not killed when the daredevils attacked his home at Obuegu Mgbom. But they burnt his car and wife’s motorbike.