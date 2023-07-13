From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Unidentified gunmen went wild in Ughelli of Delta State where they reportedly killed a police officer identified as Jude Ukpaka, and carted away his service AK47 rifle.

Ukpaka’s two other colleagues who were with him at a check point, were chased into the swamp by the gun wielding men.

The fleeing officers successfully escaped the onslaught by the marauding gunmen, and were later rescued by a reinforced team from Ughelli Area Command.

The incident was said to have occurred along the Ogor-Evwreni axis of the East-West Road on Wednesday evening.

The deceased officer was attached to Dragon 19 under Ughelli Area Command.

Local sources said the late officer was at the check point with the said colleagues at the check point when the marauders swooped on them.

It was gathered that there was an attack on travellers at the early morning of same day before the killing in the evening at almost the same spot of the morning attack.

As at the time of filing this report, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe could not be reached.

Edafe’s mobile phone number failed to connect after dialling multiple times.

However, a senior security source within the command, confirmed the incident, saying that the other officers escaped into the swamp.

“They ran into swamp until they were rescued by a team from Ughelli Area Command, while the remains of deceased officer have been deposited at the mortuary,” the source volunteered.

Months ago, two police officers, PC Ujeyah Matthew and Sergeant Ijebu attached to Ofuoma division were killed and their guns stolen at Ekredjebor community in Ughelli.

However, the state actors have recorded huge successes in the fight against criminality especially in the Ughelli axis where a number of suspects had been neutralised in gun battle.