From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A 61-year old professor at the University of Ibadan, Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole, was in the late hours of Monday shot dead by gunmen, that also escaped with his car.

Ajewole, until his death, was a lecturer in the Department of Forest Resources Management of the university. He was born on March 6, 1962.

But it could not be immediately verified whether the killing was an assassination or armed robbery. He was killed while driving to his home at Moniya in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Policemen attached to Moniya Police Station were said to have recovered the body of the victim from the scene in a pool of his own blood. The corpse has also been deposited at Anatomy Unit of the University of Ibadan.

Ajewole’s car was reportedly taken away by the gunmen after he was shot dead by his killers.

The Principal Assistant Registrar, Public Communications, at the university, Mrs Joke Akinpelu, has confirmed the killing of Ajewole. Also, a friends of the deceased, Olukayode Ogunsanwo, also confirmed the death to journalists on Tuesday.

According to Akinpelu, “Yes, it is true. But we are not sure if it is armed robbers or hired assassins. He was killed yesterday (Monday). The incident happened yesterday(Monday).”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said investigation has commenced on the incident, adding that the updates would be updated on the investigation.