From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Panic have enveloped the community of Obiangwu in Ngor Okpala council area of Imo state, as Gunmen on Monday killed two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps within the community .

The ugly incident happened at the popular EkeIsu market in the Community in the Ngor Okpala.

The Spokesman of the Imo state NSCDC command , Mr Lowell Chimezirim who confirmed the incident said that he is yet to be fully briefed over the incident .

However, according to a community source who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed to Daily Sun deceased NSCDC corps were attacked in the early hours of Monday

He said that the NSCDC personnel were riding in a vehicle when they were ambushed and killed by their attackers.

He ” operatives of the NSCDC were killed last night at EkeIsu market in Obiangwu Community in the Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State. They were ambushed while in their vehicle. Their bodies have not been evacuated as we speak. Soliders have taken over the community arresting every youth in sight.”

Another community source said that the gunmen are most likely not from Obiangwu community as it transit community to both Mbaise and Owerri North .

” I am sure that the killers of the Civil officers are not from Obiangwu community because this community is a transit community to Mbaise and to Owerri north .”