From Stanley Uzoaru & George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The sit-at-home order at the instance of pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, claimed a victim at the weekend at the popular Akwakwuma junction, Owerri North, in Imo State when a tricycle driver was shot and killed by some gunmen.

The victim was shot dead inside his Keke when the gunmen stormed the area at about 1pm and starting shooting sporadically, thus causing a stampede as both traders, commuters and passerby scampered for safety .

It was also learnt that policemen who had earlier mounted a checkpoint close to the Akwakuma junction fled.

According an eyewitness, “the gunmen stormed the area in a Sienna bus and started shooting sporadically in the air, causing panic.

The tricycle rider whose name was yet to be known, was soliciting for passengers at the junction; he was in the chest by the gunmen who took him unawares.”

A tailor at Akwakuma axis who pleaded anonymity told Sunday Sun that another passerby was also hit by a stray bullet during the attack.

She said: “The junction is currently deserted because of the gunmen. They shot one Keke rider and a pedestrian.

“I was in my shop when the gunshots starting renting the air. We all ran away in fear. Although I did not see the gunmen, I heard the gunshots.”

Similarly, a resident of Akwakuma community which is close to city said: “I don’t know how the bandits struck unchallenged whereas the military check point is nearby.

Had it been that security agents mounting illegal check points at every inch of our roads were searching both the occupants and vehicles instead of extorting money, this ugly incident wouldn’t have happened.”

The situation forced many residents of the area who earlier opened for business to shut down, leaving the major roads deserted.

The gunmen were also on the rampage when they invaded major markets in the state razing vehicles and properties belonging to some residents of the state.

The popular Orie Amaraku market in Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of the state witnessed the worst orgy of violence after gunmen attacked the traders and residents.

Shops, vehicles and several tricycles including motorcycles were razed by the hoodlums. Also shops and goods displayed by the traders were vandalised.

A voice from a viral video seemed to be warning the people of the area against disobeying their one-week directive to stay away from the market.

The voice said: “Amaraku stop being stubborn; don’t come out tomorrow; stay in your houses.”

The market which is one of the oldest in the state was supposed to hold the next day before the warning from the gunmen came. Although no life was lost, some people were believed to have been injured.

Similar situation was also witnessed at Irete market along Owerri-Onitsha road as the hoodlums enforcing the sit-at-home stormed the market, shooting sporadically to scare the people away.

The message sent by the gunmen hampered activities at the popular Orie Ogbaku market in Mbaitoli council on Saturday, as most of the traders fled for their lives.

Police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident, but added that men of the command were already on ground to forestall further breakdown of law and order.