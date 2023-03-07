A pastor, Musa Hyok, and his two sons were killed by gunmen who invaded the Ganawuri community in Riyom Local Government Area (LGA) in Plateau State.

The state police spokesperson, Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, yesterday, said the cleric who was a priest of the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN) was killed on Sunday morning, alongside his two sons.

“Some people came around a village in Riyom to carry out an attack; we got wind of the information and the police responded almost on time. But the information reaching us was that while the people were going, they killed some people, which included the reverend and his two sons.

“Our operatives gave them a hot chase as soon as we arrived, but as I speak to you now, the situation is under control; other security agencies are on top of the matter and monitoring continues,” the police spokesperson said.

He added that the development came days after an incident happened on a market day, which led to the death of three people. So far, five people have been hospitalised. A youth leader in the community, Song Moro, said the latest incident was a reprisal attack following the killing of three “Fulani” youths on the previous market day.

However, the state police spokesman cautioned against comments without proof which he said could be inciting.

“We are not aware of any reprisal attack. Anyone with proof should step forward and provide the police with useful and timely information,” Alabo said.