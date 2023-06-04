From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Unidentified gunmen have reportedly killed over 25 people in a fresh attack on communities in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state.

It was gathered that the attack took place in the early hours of Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Imande Mbakange community and other neighbouring communities in Mbacher Council ward of Katsina Ala LG.

Locals said over 25 persons were killed, while several other people were injured and houses and property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Confirming the attack, the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government, Alfred Atera, said the attack was carried out by local bandits.

He condemned the early hours of Saturday’s attack on Imande Mbakange community and other neighbouring communities in Mbacher Council ward, saying he could not confirm the number of deaths immediately.

He, however, disclosed that they had recovered over 10 dead bodies from the area.

The Chairman described the killings as senseless, inhuman, and barbaric and called on all security formations to, as a matter of urgency, double their efforts to combat the renewed attacks on the Benue people.

Atera urged security operatives to intensify surveillance in the areas prone to attacks to avert further breakdown of law within the local government.

He sympathized with the families of the victims and promised to continue to support and implement every lawful means to permanently end the senseless killing of innocent people of Katsina-Ala Local Government and all Benue people.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Benue state command, SP Catherine Anene, also confirmed the attack but said she did not have the details yet.