From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Yet to be identified gunmen have allegedly killed a cleric while working on his farm located at Prison Farms, Kujama in Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State.

Kujama is an agrarian town located about 15 minutes drive from Kaduna, the Capital City of Kaduna State.

According to the family source, Reverend Jeremiah Mayau who is in Charge of Tawaliu Baptist Church Kujama, was shot by his assailants in the afternoon of Wednesday August 23.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Reverend John Joseph Hayab regretted that crime like this is still happening in Kaduna in broad day light.

“With total submission to the will of God, we announce the passing away of our Spiritual Father, Colleague, Rev. Jeremiah Mayau who was shut by gunmen on Wednesday afternoon in his farm at Prison farms Kujama, cChikun LGA of Kaduna State.

Hayab however, called on the Federal and State Governments to intensify efforts in securing lives and property of Nigerians irrespective of where they live.