Police inspector has been shot dead in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State following an attack at a checkpoint by gunmen.
The attack happened Monday Night at the popular Union Bank roundabout, very close to the State Police Headquarters.
The gunmen reportedly opened fire at the checkpoint, killing an Inspector instantly.
They gunmen also injured two other police officers who sustained bullet wounds.
The injured officers have been hospitalized.
Details later
