From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The traditional ruler of Ezuhu,Nguru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Mmiri Oma, has been shot dead by gunmen.

A source said the gunmen invaded his country home at about 3pm, yesterday, and shot at him several times before leaving him in a pool of his own blood.

The State police spokesman, Henry Okoye, confirmed that the monarch died while being treated at a hospital he was rushed to.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has condemned in totality the gruesome murder of Eze Mmirioma, a traditional ruler in Aboh Mbaise, who died while receiving treatment in the hospital after been shot severally in his house today by gunmen.

“The command has set up a high powered investigating team to investigate this case and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”