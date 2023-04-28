From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen have, again, killed a community leader in Ngali, Logara, Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, barely a week five policemen were killed in same area.

A reliable source, who told Daily Sun about the incident, said the gunmen invaded the village hall on Wednesday, where some indigenes of the village were gathering for a meeting, and shot the convener, Monday Eke, a tipper driver.

A source said the heavily armed masked men, on storming the place with a red Toyota Camry car, alleged to have been stolen from the owner a day before the incident, ordered everybody in the village hall to lie down before shooting Eke, believed to be their target, and ran away.

The incident was said to have left the community and its neighbours in great fear following the recurrence of similar killings and other related criminal activities in the area.

While narrating the incident, the source said: “Unknown gunmen invaded our village meeting this morning. These guys looked very scary and they killed Chief Monday, who used to drive a tipper. They were in an Umunna (village) meeting in the morning when, suddenly, arm-wielding men stormed their meeting, shot only him and disappeared.

“I can tell you that since the latest incident, people are afraid that what happened in Orlu will begin to happen here. We don’t just know what to do about this. Last month, a man we all know as Papa Mayor was shot and killed in his house by unknown gunmen.

“We don’t know what is happening. The gunmen were heavily armed and were masked. That is why it worries everybody that there could be an insider.”

Ngor Okpala has become known for gunmen attacks in the past one month.

It could be recalled that gunmen had, last week, killed five policemen and a couple at Okpala Junction.

Also, a few weeks ago, in the nearby Obiangwu community, gunmen also killed three personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at the Eke Isu Market, in Obiangwu community, in same Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

The source also revealed that for some time now, criminals have been robbing village markets and shops in the area and posing a nightmare to POS operators.

The phone line of the spokesperson of the police in the state, Henry Okoye, could not be reached at the time of this report.