From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State and the Oru-East council Chairman of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign, Captain Anthony Enoch, was on Tuesday shot dead by gunmen and his body dumped inside the boot of his car.

It was reliably gathered that the deceased was attacked by gunmen while on his way back to Owerri, after attending the party’s stakeholders meeting at Omuma, the headquarters of Oru-East council.

A source close to the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that Enoch was shot dead around Awomamma Technical School while returning to Owerri after the APC stakeholders’ meeting held in Omuma, the Oru East headquarters on Tuesday.

“Capt. Enoch was killed on his way back to Owerri after the APC stakeholders meeting in Omuma, the headquarters of Oru-East council. This is very terrible. Most party members from the Orlu Zone are always afraid to attend party functions in their areas because of constant attacks on innocent persons by hoodlums.

“I learnt that he was ambushed by hoodlums around the popular Awo-Omama Technical school area late Tuesday afternoon, on his way back to Owerri. Honestly, this attack has gotten out of hand. After killing him, they just dumped him inside the boot of his car.”