From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

There was pandemonium on Friday at Okpala community in Ngor-Okpala Loca Government Area of Imo State as five police officers were reportedly shot dead by unknown armed assailants.

A couple operating a shop in the area was also shot dead by the gunmen, it was gathered.

The incident, which happened at the Okpala Junction, along the Owerri-Aba Road, caused a stampede, as traders at the junction scampered for safety, bringing commercial activities at the bustling junction to a halt.

Saturday Sun gathered that the deceased policemen had come from the Aboh Mbaise Divisional Headquarters to Okpala junction, unaware that they were being trailed by the gunmen. The gunmen thereafter allegedly opened fire on the security agents, after which they made away with the rifles of the deceased officers.

Nwaneri Amadi, an indigene of Umuagu Okpala community, close to Okpala Junction, told our correspondent that the people were gripped with fear when they heard sporadic gunshots at the junction, adding that the people quickly fled the area. He said it was when the people came out much later that they discovered that some policemen had been shot dead. Also, a couple, Mr and Mrs Chinaka Nwagu, from Amankwo Okpala community were killed while minding their provision shop at the junction.

However, as at press time, the Imo State Police Command spokesman, Henry Okoye had yet to respond to enquires from our correspondent.