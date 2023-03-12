by David

From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen have killed the councilor representing Echara Ward2 in Okposi Community, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State, Mr Ogbonnaya Ugwu, popularly known as SPACO.

It was gathered that Ugwu was killed around 10 pm Saturday night as he was returning from his shop, a drinking joint known in Okposi as ANGLE 90.

Sources in Okposi who confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Abakaliki Sunday morning, aid Ugwu was accosted by the Gunmen around Okposi Court Area junction.

One of the sources who didn’t want his name mentioned said “the honourable Councilor was accosted while he was returning from his shop, a popular drinking joint in Okposi known as Angle 90. They shot him and he fell inside a gutter there, and they set him ablaze and left the scene.

“As I am talking to you now, Mgbo N’echara youths in Okposi are currently protesting over the incident,” he said

Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi Command Onome Onovwakpoyeya could not be reached for comment at the time of filling this report.