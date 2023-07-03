From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have reportedly killed a personnel of Benue State Community Volunteer Guard in Ugba, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen also abducted two people at the area during their operation.

A source from the area, who pleaded to remain anonymous, said the incident happened around 3pm on Monday when the gunmen stormed the community in a commando style and attacked the unsuspecting victims.

The source told newsmen in a telephone chat that on Monday, the gunmen who invaded the community around 3:00 pm launched attacks on a fuel station and some areas in the community.

It was gathered that while the gunmen abducted two people at different areas in the community they also proceeded to near by fuel station where they robbed their victims of valuables such as; cash and mobile phones while they also went away with two cars.

According to the source, “an officer of Benue State Volunteer Guards in Ugba was shot while a school proprietor in the town, a woman was also kidnapped.

“One of the State Volunteer Guards was shot at a check point they mounted to stop the gunmen from escaping, but the injured personnel has been taken to the General Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Community Volunteer Guards, Mr Ahokegh Terkimbi, has confirmed the attack on Ugba community.

He told newsmen on the phone that one of their personnel lost his life in the attack, saying “My Commander just confirmed that one of our personnel died in the incident.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Benue state Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

She told our reporter in a text message that “The DPO confirmed being in pursuit of some armed,” as at the time of filing this report.