From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Gunmen, suspected to be bandits, have, again, killed a commander of Benue State Livestock Guard, (BSLG), identified as Jarule Likita, in Ukum Local Government Area (LGA), of Benue.

Our correspondent gathered that the BSLG commander, who hails from Mbatian ward in Ukum LGA, died after he was shot severally in the chest at about 8:20 pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The incident took place at Tine-Nune settlement in Ukum local government area of the state.

A source from the area who didn’t want to be named told newsmen that the assassination of Commander Likita makes it the fifth commander of the guard that have been assassinated by unknown gunmen in Ukum LG in recent times.

Confirming the incident, Commander, Benue State Livestock Guard, Linus Zaki, said most of his men have died in the hands of the bandits in recent times.

He lamented that the gunmen just come in and kill them in cold blood without any form of provocation.

“I was just informed that some armed men attacked and killed him. Today he is the only one that was killed. They have been killing them like that. Three of my men died about two months back. They just come, fire them and go away.

“They call them gunmen, unknown gunmen, that is the report reaching me. One went to pick his wife and was gunned down, so also others. I do not know where these gunmen are coming from,” Zaki said.