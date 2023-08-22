From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have again killed a commander of the Benue State Livestock Guard (BSLG), Mr.Jarule Likita in Ukum Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the BSLG commander, who hailed from Mbatian Ward ,in Ukum LGA, died after he was shot severally in the chest at about 8:20 pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The incident happened at Tine-Nune settlement in Ukum LGA .

A source from the area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told newsmen that the the killing of Commander Likita, made it the fifth commander of the guard that have been assassinated by unknown gunmen in the LGA in recent times.

Commander,BSLG, Mr. Linus Zaki, said most of his men have died in the hands of bandits in recent times.

He lamented that the gunmen killed his men in cold blood without any form of provocation.

“I was just informed that some armed men attacked and killed him.Today he was the only one that was killed. They have been killing my men like that. Three of my men died about two months back. They just came , fired them and fled .

“They called them gunmen, unknown gunmen, that is the report reaching me. One went to pick his wife and was gunned down, so also others. I do not know where these gunmen are coming from,” Zaki said.