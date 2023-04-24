From Gyang Bere, Jos

Seven persons were reportedly killed on Sunday night by suspected herdsmen in rural communities of Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the attack which took place at about 10 pm, left several persons injured and residents of the affected areas in apprehension.

The Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders-Association, Rwang Tengwong confirmed the killings and said four people were killed in Heipan communities in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area.

He noted that two people were killed in Wereng and one in Kwi villages in Riyom Local Government Areas. He called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and bring to book.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo to speak on the killings were not successful as he was not responding to his calls at the time of this report.