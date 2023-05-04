From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, on Thursday afternoon, killed three police officers in Umunze community, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident, it was gathered, happened at a joint checkpoint in the community.

The gunmen, said to have operated in an unmarked vehicle, opened fire on the policemen upon reaching the checkpoint.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, saying that more police officers had been sent to the troubled area.

“It is an unfortunate incident and is part of the highest price security officers pay in serving the nation but the police command is not deterred by this development.

“The reinforcements teams are already in the area and the manhunt for the assailants is ongoing while joint security patrols have been intensified in the area,” Ikenga said.