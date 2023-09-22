From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Gunmen Thursday night reportedly invaded Okhun community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State and shot dead three members of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN).

Witnesses said the gunmen numbering over 10 invaded the community in a commando-like-style and killed the victims who were on duty.

It was learnt that the incident might not be unconnected with leadership tussle in the community, even as others linked the killing to suspected cult reprisal attack.

In a viral video, a member of the ESSN who simply introduced himself as ‘Commander Small Baba’, said “today (Thursday night), we got an information that some hoodlums were shooting sporadically in Okhun Community.

“We swung into action immediately upon receiving the information. But we were attacked by the hoodlums. They killed three of my men in the process.

“I was also shot by the hoodlums, but I managed to escape”, Small Baba said.

He was also said to have sustained wound on his right hand.

When contacted, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.

Recall that two persons were recently killed in Okhun Community which later snowballed into inter-cult war in different parts of Benin.

No fewer than 10 persons lost their lives during the cult reprisal attacks.