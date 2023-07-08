From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Gunmen, yet to be identified, have reportedly killed 24 people in Zaki Akpuuna 1 and Diom community of Mbaterem district in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

A local from the area told newsmen that the attackers invaded two communities at about 8am and started shooting sporadically, killing people, mostly young men and causing fears among the people who ran for their dear lives.

A resident who didn’t want to be named, said several houses were set ablaze by the gunmen.

According to our source, the gunmen attacked Zaki Akpuuna Saturday morning and killed 24 people.

“No one can give the reason behind this morning attack but the information we heard was that some gunmen numbering about 20 invaded Akpuuna and other villages in Ukum local government and killed many people and burnt down several houses.

“At least, 24 bodies have been recovered and the search is still on to find missing people,” he said.

Chairman of Ukum local government, Mr. Kartyo Tyoumbur, confirmed the attack saying that 24 bodies had been recovered from the two villages.

He said, “I learnt that after they attacked Akpuuna and Diom, the armed gang fled the scene but on getting to Tine-Nune community on the Zaki Biam-Wukari Road they met the military who confronted them.

“Though no one knows how many of them was killed but I believe some of them must have been neutralised in that exchange.”

The Chairman who condemned the attack said no one knew the motive behind the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Benue State Command, SP Catherine Anene also confirmed the attack saying eight corpses have so far been recovered.

Anene said, “Today 8/7/2023 at about 12pm, a militia gang invaded Akpuuna village, Ukum LGA of Benue state and were shooting sporadically .

“Upon receipt of this information, police teams in collaboration with other security agencies rushed to the area and engaged these bandits who were eventually repelled.

“Eight corpses were recovered at the scene while many other injured persons were taken to hospital for treatment. Operation is ongoing in the area.

In a related development, another report says three persons were shot dead by gunmen while observing a wake keep of a deceased on Friday, in Adogo, Ugbaam, of the same local government.

Our sour said security operatives were seen evading the location in numbers to mount guard, and evacuate the corpses to Zaki Biam Police Division.

He gave the names of those killed at Akpuuna village as kator Terwase, Aondowase Kator, Albert Tsavnongo, Mbaalumunga Felix, Terzungwe Kartyo, Hangeior Agudu, Terkimbi Umough, Ushahemba Akerchi, Friday Ezekiel, Terwase mkoholga and Ayu Ageva Vaakaa.

Other are John Ikpor, Bem Shima, Vanger Kwaghkaa, Shaagee Tyokaa, Mfedoo Mamfe, Koholga Sase, Iorlumun Dai, Kwaghmande Mngueorga, Msugh Terwase, Ngutor Oraduen, Iortange Uye and Aker Orgema.

He also said there is palpable fear as most villagers are fleeing the area for fear of further attack.