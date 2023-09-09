From Scholastica Onyeka Makurdi

Some yet-to-be-identified dunmen have reportedly invaded two communities in Logo Local Government Area, (LGA), of Benue state and killed three person, including two members of the state Volunteer Guards.

It was gathered that the gunmen killed the two volunteer guards after they invaded Ugba, a local community of Logo and also invaded Abeda-Shitile, of same Logo LGA, where they killed a lady.

It was also said that the gunmen invaded the communities in a commando style, opened gun fire on the people, killing their victims and injuring many others. Our correspondent gathered that the incident took place on Thursday afternoon, September 7, 2023.

A former council chairman of Logo LGA, Terser Agber, confirmed that two persons believed to be officers of a former vigilante group disbanded by the immediate past administration were killed by the gunmen. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of BCVG, Ahokegh Collins Terkimbi, told newsmen on telephone that two people were killed by the gunmen.

He said that one of the deceased had been trained and the other was yet to be trained. Terkimbi who said he was yet to have details of the incident, added that both deceased served in the defunct vigilante in the area before one of them was recently trained awaiting induction into the BCVG.