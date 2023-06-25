From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have two persons dead along Ubeta Owube Road in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A source, who did not want to be mentioned, disclosed that the victims were a prominent building materials dealer, whose identity could not be ascertained as at the time of filing the report and a driver.

The source said the victims were on their way to Owube community in the LGA, when the gunmen ambushed and shot them dead.

Another source identified as Major Elleh, a native of Ubarama community in Ahoada West, and a former Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman, said he received call in respect of the incident from a reliable source that two persons were shot dead in Owube community, a neighbouring community to his own community which is about a kiliometre drive to his community.

Mr. Elleh said one of the persons shot dead was called Confidence Chalikobi, who until his tragic death lived in Port Harcourt.

He said: “His father’s house was brought down during the flood. He bought some building materials for repair of the house and he was gundown by this hoodlums. And the other person is from Elemechi Ogbogu, the driver of the vehicle; all in Owube community.

“I call on stakeholders and the LGA chairman to give necessary support to the new Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and other security agencies in the area to clampdown on criminal elements.”