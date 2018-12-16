Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Two persons were on Sunday shot dead along Onuebum-Otuogori road in Ogbia council area of Bayelsa State.

The deceased identified as Mr Lagos Gift and his driver Christopher Etima, were killed by suspected kidnappers.

According to preliminary investigations, both men were said to be on their way to pay ransom for the release of kidnapped relative when they lost their lives.

The suspected kidnappers were believed to be monitoring the movement of the victims right from when they took off in Yenagoa; they were shot at close range.

Security sources said they might have been killed on the suspicion that they had leaked their plans to pay ransom to security agents.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the police had launched a manhunt for the suspected kidnappers.

Butswat who assured residents of Bayelsa State that the police command was on top of security situation in the state, said a crack team of detectives had been deployed to the scene of the incident.

“On 16/12/2018, at about 01:00 hours, one Lagos Godgift (m) and his driver Christopher Etima (m), went to pay ransom to kidnappers at Onuebum, but they were murdered by the suspected kidnappers at Onuebum.

“The scene was visited and the two corpses (have been) deposited at FMC Morgue, Yenagoa.

“The black Toyota Sequoia Jeep with registration Number LAGOS EKY 382 CZ, was removed to Kolo Divisional Headquarters.

“The command has launch a manhunt for the kidnappers.”