From Jude Dangwam, Jos

No fewer than 10 people were reportedly killed in a midnight attack on Kulben village of Kombun District in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, in the early hours of yesterday.

Mr. Jerry Datim of Human Right Watch told Daily Sun, yesterday, that 10 bodies of locals, all males, had so far been recovered after the unprovoked renewed attack.

The gunmen suspected to be herders were said to have stormed the village in 2020 and opened fire sporadically on the community, leaving behind casualties.

He noted that a search-and-rescue operation was still ongoing, to establish the total number of people killed by the marauders.

“On 10/09/2023, at about 8:45pm, a village called Kulben in Kobun District of Mangu LGA was attacked and, so far, we have recovered nine dead bodies.

“We are still searching for more bodies; one more has been recovered, making a total of 10 bodies. This same village was attacked in 2020, when 14 people were killed,” he stated.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, could not react to the killings at the time of filing this report.

The unfortunate development came on the day the Governorship and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal was to adopt the final written address in anticipation of judgement to be delivered on the 2023 governorship election petition filed by various political parties, challenging the victory of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang.