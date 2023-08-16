From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Gunmen, in the wee hour of yesterday, reportedly stormed Idon town in Kajuru Local Government area of Kaduna State, killed one young man and went away with three others.

Kajuru, which is less than 15 minutes drive from Kaduna, the state capital, is one of the traumatised local government areas in the state, with a high rate of incidents of kidnapping – after Birni Gwari, Chikun, and Giwa.

It is worthy of note that the nefarious activities of the kidnappers in the state reduced drastically before the 2023 rounds of elections, but resumed shortly after the inaugurations of new political leaders both at the federal and state levels.

Confirming the development to Daily Sun, via a telephone call, the Supervisory Councillor of Administration, Finance and Health, Kajuru Local Government, Bala Jonathan, lamented the continuous deadly attacks on the people of Kajuru.

“In the early hours of today, kidnappers entered the Idon community, killed a young man, and abducted three other people. May God continue to protect us, bring the abducted people back safely, and comfort the bereaved,” he prayed.

He added that Abdulmudllib Wada (Wawo) was killed while Isa Abdullahi, Maryam Abdulmudallib, and Fatima Abdulmudallib were abducted with no information yet from the kidnappers.