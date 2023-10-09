From Hir Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, have abducted one Ortim Iorhemba, a nephew of the Acting Chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), Mr Mzaga Iorhemba.

This was barely four days after the abducted Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Benue State, Mathew Abo was released from kidnappers’ den.

According to a witness, Ortim had gone to watch football match Sunday night and was trailed back home where his abductors compelled him to fuel his bike after which they whisked him away on it.

The witness, a closed family relative, who didn’t want to be named, said that the man was kidnapped in the presence of his wife and age mother.

“Ortim is a driver. He is also into farming. He was kidnapped around 8:pm on Sunday at Tse Digenyi in Mbaterem council ward in Ukum LGA of the state.

Confirming the incident, tihe SUBEB acting chairman, William Mzaga Iorhemba said his nephew was kidnapped.

The acting Chairman who is the victim’s uncles said, “I’m the one following Ortim’s father, it is true he was kidnapped yesterday (Sunday) in the presence of his wife, mother and children.

“He went to watch a football match. On return, the people trailed him from there and asked him to fuel his bike with which they took him away.”

The SUBEB boss said that the abductors were yet to contact any of the family members and that the matter was only reported to the Governor’s Special Assistant on Security.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, State Police Command, SP, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive the report.

Recall that the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, in the state, Hon. Matthew Abo, was Kidnapped in Zaki Biam, the same Ukum local government area of the state few weeks ago. A day before his kidnap, a former LG Council Chairman of Ukum was also kidnapped.

He was only released last week Thursday after 10 days in captivity while the former council boss is still in custody of his abductors as at the time of filing this report