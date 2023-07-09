From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gunmen have abducted a business woman known as Mrs Onyi Ugba on Okija Street, Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The incident occurred on Friday night.

Sunday Sun gathered that the heavily-armed gunmen, who were five in number, stormed Mrs. Ugba’s Superstore located at Umuoji junction/Okija Street demanding that the woman should hand over to them all the money she had made on the day.

The source said the gunmen got infuriated when the woman could not provide enough money which made them to change their plan from robbery to abducting her.

Sources said people scampered for safety as the gunmen shot sporadically before whisking her away.

According to eyewitnesses, personnel of Mile 1 Police, Diobu, arrived at the scene minutes after the hoodlums had left.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the incident to journalists.

She disclosed that efforts had been intensified by the command to rescue the victim unhurt and arrest the fleeing suspects.

It would be recalled that in December 2022, an armed gang robbed Mrs. Ugba of money running into millions when they stormed her store.