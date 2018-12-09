Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped Alhaji Dan Musa Ribah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State. The incident happened in Ribah town in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim, who had just defected from the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP, was kidnapped in his house, at 3am on Sunday by unknown men in police uniform. The incident was witnessed by his family members.

Ribah shares border with Zamfara State where bandits attacked villagers recently.

A member of the family who confirmed this to newsmen on condition of anonymity said: “The incident happened at 3am on Sunday. “Unknown gunmen who wore police uniforms stormed Alhaji Dan Musa’s house and took him away.

“Till now, we don’t know his whereabouts. He was abducted right before his wives and children and taken to an unknown destination.

“We are pleading with security agencies in the state to investigate the matter as people of Ribah are living in palpable fear now.”

Another family member, Issa Musa Ribah, who spoke to newsmen on phone about the incident said: “We don’t know where they came from, but they looked like security men. We want justice; they should rescue our father for us.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Kebbi State police command, DSP Danjuma Possi, acknowledged that the command had been officially briefed and promised to get back to newsmen on Monday immediately they received more information on the incident.