From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ekiti State, Mr Paul Omotoso, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidbappers

According to sources, the chairman was kidnapped Saturday evening while driving along Agbado Ekiti – Imesi+Ekiti Road.

Confirming the abduction, the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Segun Dipe, said that the party chairman was driving in his car along the road when the incident happened.

Dipe said,” The chairman was driving in a Venza car along the road.

“The gunmen shot at one of the tyres of the car. He was taken into a Toyota Hilus van and driven off. He was alone in the car when the incident happened, according to the information we have.

“It happened in the evening, we got the information at about 6pm. The security agencies – police and Amotekun – have been alerted, they are all working on it,” the APC spokesperson said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, when contacted said he would get back ” I will get back as soon as I get the confirmation”.