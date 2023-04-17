From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Gunmen yet to be identified, have reportedly, abducted eight persons at Atamka in Owukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue state.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened between Saturday and Sunday when the gunmen laid ambush on people returning from church along Atamka/Ugbudu road linking Obollo Afor in Enugu state.

Locals from the area said that a security man was abducted on Saturday, adding that the other seven people were abducted on Sunday while returning from church.

The local identified some of the victims as Onyechi Onuh, John Ameh and Agnes Ikwuta.

Confirming the incident, a former chairman of the Ogbadibo LGA, Prince Samuel Onu, said that there were two incidences of abduction in the area.

He said “The first incident was on Saturday when a security guard was abducted at Atamka. On Sunday, some people who were on okada and returning from church were ambushed at the same place and taken away by the suspected kidnappers.

“The people actually waylaid eight people but they discovered that one of their victims has a bad leg and could not walk normally, they left him. So, in total, seven people were abducted on Sunday.

The former chairman said that security men were on the trail of the suspected kidnappers and making frantic efforts to rescue the victims.

Ad at the time of filing this report on Monday evening, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), in the state, SP Catherine Anene, said she was yet receive the report.