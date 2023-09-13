From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

There was panic in Maigemu District of Jos East local government area of Plateau State on Wednesday as gunmen, in large numbers stormed the community and abducted a clergyman and three other people.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen l invaded the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Nuku area in the district at about 5:40 am and kidnapped the clergyman in his house and whisked away in the presence of his family.

A community source disclosed that the gunmen operated unhindered for close to 40 minutes, and also kidnapped three other people, identified as Usman Umaru, Agwom Dauda, and a woman, whose name was simply given as Sarah.

The gunmen were said to have released several gunshots into the air to scare the people, especially the vigilantes and hunters, from coming out for a rescue.

They were said to have subsequently left with their captors in a car while others trailed behind on their motorcycles.

The source said that security men, vigilantes, and hunters are combing the hills within the vicinity with the aim of arresting the kidnappers and their accomplices terrorizing the local government area.

A relative of the clergyman, speaking anonymously, said that the kidnappers were yet to contact the family.

Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the incident. He said men of the command are on trail of the suspects with a view to arresting them.

