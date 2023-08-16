From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen have kidnapped five persons along Ishiagu -Okigwe highway in Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State.

The victims were said to be returning from the Enugu International Airport when the gunmen grabbed them.

A source in th area who confirmed the incident said the victims included a couple, their 12 years old daughter and their driver.

It was further gathered that the gunmen equally kidnapped a farmer in bush while escaping with their victims.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening.

Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor on Internal Security, Ivo Local Government Area of the State,Ike Cletus, who confirmed the abduction expressed worry over persistent kidnaping in the area.

He called for total overhaul of the security architecture of the council.

“It is unfortunate that Ivo Local Government has become a safe heaven for kidnappers and other criminal elements. We have a none functional vigilante group in the local government. You hardly see them anywhere in the local government yet money are spent on them monthly without any fruitful result” he lamented.

When contacted, Police spokesperson in the state, Onome Onovewakpoyeya,also confirmed the incident.

She said the location of the incident was yet to be ascertained.

“Yes, we have such report. But what has been reported in the social media is wrong. Some report claimed the victims were returning to Ebonyi from Enugu, another report said they were kidnapped in their farm.

“We are still investigating the incident to ascertain where it happened. But for now, no official statement yet,” she said.