…..Commercial vehicles, tricycles ,shops,razed

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order by Finland based pro Biafra activists, Simon Ekpa were on rampage on major markets in Imo State on Friday night razing vehicles and properties belonging to people of the area.

The popular Orie Amaraku market in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the State witnessed the worst hit as the fierce wilding gunmen attacked the traders and inhabitants of the area as seen in a viral video of the incident.

Shops,vehicles and several tricycles ,including motorcycles were razed by the hoodlums. Also shops and goods displayed by the traders were not spared as they vandalised everything they can lay their hand on.

A voice from the video seemed to be warning people of the area against disobeying their one week long directive to stay way from the market.

The voice said “Amaraku stop being stubborn, don’t come out tomorrow, stay in your houses.

The market which is one of the oldest in the State was supposed to welcome traders from far and near the next day before the warning came from the gunmen. Although no life was said to have been lost but scores running for their dare life was said to have incurred various degrees of injury.

It was almost a similar situation at Irete market along Onitsha Owerri road same time as the hoodlums enforcing the sit-at-home stormed the market,shooting sporadically for hours to scare the people away.

The message and signal sent by the gunmen hampered the activities of the popular Orie Ogbaku market at Mbaitoli council area on Saturday, as most of the traders who had planned to sell their products that day had to suspend it in fear of the gunmen while some took the risk to come out.

Police spokesperson in the State,Henry Okoye confirmed the incident but added that men of the command are already on ground to forestall further breakdown of law and order.