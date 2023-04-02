From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Gunmen on Friday evening went berserk, killing over 15 persons in Garin Baka village in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

A distraught villager, Mr Yakubu Garba, told newsmen that the attackers came in while prayers were ongoing at the village mosque and started shooting sporadically, leading to the death of more than 15 persons.

According to Garba, the casualty figure could be much more than 15 as a lot of persons ran into the bush with gunshot injuries and have not been seen as at the time of filing this report.

But, the Spokesperson for the Taraba State Police Command, SP Usman Abdullahi, confirming the attack to our Correspondent, said that only four deaths were recorded.

Abdullahi said that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the level of damage and cause of the attack, as well as apprehend those behind the dastardly act.

His words: “For now, we have recorded four deaths and investigation is going on to determine the extent of damage and the actual number of casualties.

“We are also trying to track the assailants, as well as establish the motive behind the attack. For now, there is calm as our men are stationed there to forestall any further attacks.”