From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

About ten live cows and other livestock have been carted away by gunmen who reportedly invaded the country home of the House of Representatives member-elect for Isoko constituency of Delta State, Mr. Jonathan Ukodhiko.

The incident happened at Erawhe-Owhe community in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

Local sources said the invasion occurred shortly after the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections but was kept under wraps.

According to the sources, a man suspected to be the security guard in the house, was whisked away during the invasion only for his decomposing corpse to be discovered in the bush after days of intensive search.

Our correspondent further learnt that the gunmen who invaded the home of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were over ten.

“The invasion took place at midnight which resulted in the carting away of over 10 live cows and other animals from the compound of the member-elect by the hoodlums and they killed the cattle rearer, a Hausa man and dumped his body in a bush.

“I think the cattle rearer was not killed in the compound; we suspected he was taken to a nearby bush where he was killed and his decomposing body was found in the bush after several days of search.

“The dastardly act is condemnable and an act of mere wickedness. This is an act that has never been seen in Owhe clan. The police have taken over the case now but no arrest has been made so far,” a source volunteered.

Ukodhiko has however confirmed the incident. But he declined further details, saying that the police were already investigating the incident.