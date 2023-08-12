From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President General Kuteb World Wide, Kuteb Communities of Takum, Ussa and Yangtu, Taraba State, Mr. Emmanuel Ukwen, has lamented the wanton killings of innocent people and destruction of property worth hundreds of millions of naira in the communities.

In a statement to newsmen on Saturday, Mr Ukwen said no fewer than 100 persons have been massacred in Takum, Ussa LGAs and Yangtu Special Development Area of the State within 12 months.

He said the killing was allegedly carried out by armed herders who as well sacked 59 villages in the communities.

According to the statement, “The killings became pronounced in the past few months as over 100 persons have been killed within 12months, the latest being the attacked of Tuesday where over three of our people were butchered to death by these herders.

“The Killings began when a suspected herder took his cattle into one of our brothers’ farm, our brother accosted the herder who in turn drew out his matchet and attacked him. Our brother died as we were taking him to the hospital. Since then, the herders have been attacking from one village to the other. At least 59 villages have been sacked.

“The following villages have come under heavy attacks with many villagers loosing their lives and property; Tati, Fawen, Simta, Bassan, Muji 1, Muji 2, Tukog, Tati, Kumbo,Ucha, Nyido, Rimamnyang nyido, Kwentam 1 Lagos, Kwentam, Rimamndeyati, Alaha, Kpambo puri, Ripaenchin,

“Others are Urerimam, Kpamshibe, Pangtso, Rubur Nyim (Jenuwa Kogi), Rikwenboi (Kwari), Acha Nyim, Sati Tsingnya, Rikwentwen, Rikwenmbakun

Fikyu Nyim, Fikyu Ndukwe,Rikwentumum

,Kando, Kijwaen, Kongkaen, Sik and Kakum

“Also villages like Mbiya 1, Mbiya 2, Tamiya, Rikumcwo, Waeshong Rufu, Lumpa, Mbiya, Kabsi, Bura, Jwunyim, Waesi, Shienda (Kpambo yashe) have been sacked.

“Others also hit by the wave of ruthless invasion are Acha sabka, Mzunki, Jenuwa rikya, Jenuwa nyifiye, Jenuwa ribasi, Jenuwa ruwa, Rukur, Urerimam, Utobrimam,Titih, Kutika, Fangta, Paenko and Fukrum.

“The gunmen usually come in the night in their numbers armed with dangerous weapons. There is an Army barrack here in Takum but it seems they have been overwhelmed. The IDP camps have been displaced. There is no IDP camps in Takum, the gunmen have invaded and scattered all of them.

“We are calling on the Federal Government to redouble efforts by deploying more troops to arrest the situation and ensure lasting peace in our communities”.